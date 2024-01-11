Stephen A. Smith Blasts ‘Fat B*stard, Piece Of Sh*t’ Jason Whitlock For Calling Him ‘Stephen A. Myth’

Videos by OutKick

Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock worked together at ESPN for several years. Apparently, they didn’t much care for one another.

Now, the feud is very public. Smith recently released a book, Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes, and is on tour promoting it anywhere and everywhere.

But, Jason Whitlock doesn’t think some of the stories in Smith’s book add up. His biggest gripe surrounds Smith’s claims about his high school and college basketball careers.

Former ESPN co-workers Stephen A. Smith (pictured) and Jason Whitlock are engaged in a very public feud over claims in Smith’s latest book. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He then used that to launch into the suggestion that if Smith lies about his basketball career, what else does he lie about?

“These stories are being told by someone who doesn’t have a fundamental understanding of sports,” Whitlock said about Smith. “How did [he] get this job [at ESPN]?

“This is someone completely comfortable with lies and exaggeration.”

High School basketball tryouts are not one-day affairs. Why is a grown man running around telling far-fetched stories? He's an actor. pic.twitter.com/LDv8ZypqB3 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 10, 2024

Smith alluded to Whitlock’s criticism on several ESPN shows but did not name him. His co-hosts implored Smith to ignore Whitlock, saying he’s just seeking attention by bashing Smith.

Smith agreed, and said “those people are left to be dealt with another day.”

Stephen A. Smith with the gut shot to the "Fat Bastard" aka Jason Whitlock on #FirstTake 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lkDWcB18Ko — I Plead the GIF 🖐🏾 (@lilwaltjr305) January 9, 2024

On Wednesday, Smith decided that was the day. He posted a clip on his X account telling people to listen to the latest episode of his podcast where he plans to address that “fat bastard, piece of sh*t” Jason Whitlock.

“I literally called my pastor to get his forgiveness and understanding in advance,” Smith says. “I did the same when I e-mailed the bosses at ESPN … to give them a heads-up about what I’m about to do.”

Cleverly, Smith released this as a teaser to his newest podcast episode where he’s no doubt going to discuss his newest book. The man is a master marketer, you have to give him that.

Now, we wait — on baited breath — for the latest episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show” to see exactly what he thinks about Jason Whitlock.

I, for one, can’t sleep until I know.

I assume everyone else feels that way, too, right?