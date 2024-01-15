Stephen A. Smith Implores Jerry Jones, Cowboys To Hire Bill Belichick

Videos by OutKick

Following another embarrassing playoff exit for the Dallas Cowboys, most people expect owner Jerry Jones to fire head coach Mike McCarthy. A popular suggestion as his replacement? Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Noted Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith spoke to noted Cowboys lover Will Cain about the future of the franchise.

Smith says Jerry Jones needs to hire Bill Belichick. He also says that Belichick can’t evaluate talent, which makes him the perfect head coach in Dallas where Jones is in charge.

“Bill Belichick is a genius on the football field … [his] attention to detail is elite,” he said.

Stephen A. Smith tells Will Cain that the Cowboys need to hire Bill Belichick. pic.twitter.com/9uMAIivsl3 — Ryan Reynolds (@coolsportsvids) January 15, 2024

I don’t disagree with what most of Smith is saying here. Yes, Belichick needs to find a situation where he actually has a general manager dealing with personnel and salary cap constraints. The Dallas Cowboys, specifically Jerry Jones, need to find a coach who can just COACH.

However, this match doesn’t make any sense. Although Belichick even admitted he’s willing to cede some roster control, he’s not going to cede it to Jerry Jones.

I find it hard to believe that Belichick trusts Jones’ talent evaluation and roster construction over his own. Plus, both Jones and Belichick want to control everything. Having two of those guys just doesn’t work.

Jones loves to talk to media and air his team’s dirty laundry. Belichick does not subscribe to that way of doing business.

Now, from a pure sports media perspective, I love the idea. Can you imagine how much content we would get out of a Jerry Jones-Bill Belichick relationship?

I actually can’t even imagine it. It’s too much to even process.