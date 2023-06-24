Stephen A. Smith Doesn’t Understand People’s Obsession With The Titanic

Videos by OutKick

Stephen A. Smith has pursued many different paths in his career. But “deep sea ocean adventurer” will never be one of them.

The ESPN analyst offered his opinion on the OceanGate tragedy, noting, “certain things in life — dare I say — are unnecessary.”

Five men died this week when their submersible imploded on its way to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, which sits about 12,500 deep on the ocean floor.

“I’m not the most adventurous brother in the world,” Smith said “Not trying to skydive. I’m still mad at Shaq [O’Neal] when he did that damn experiment with the sharks. What the hell’s wrong with you?”

The 55-year-old host said he can’t understand pop culture’s fascination with the Titanic, which sank in 1912. But he did enjoy the movie.

“When are we going to get over the Titanic?” he said. “It’s a ship that sunk. Leonardo DiCaprio. We appreciate you. We got it, okay.”

I do not understand the desire to explore the depths of the ocean. We are not meant to be down there pic.twitter.com/qhWBWCmRVR — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 23, 2023

Stephen A. Smith insisted he was trying to be respectful of the lives lost.

“I’m not joking,” he said. “I’m not making light of people who passed away. God rest their wonderful souls. But forgive me that curiosity does kill the cat. Why are you that damn curious?”

Passengers paid $250,000 each to take part in the OceanGate expedition to the Titanic wreckage.

The submersible went missing just hours after launch on Sunday. And on Thursday, rescuers announced they found a debris field in the vicinity of the Titanic.

“You want to put on something so that you can swim with the fish or whatever? I guess that’s reasonable,” Smith said. “What in God’s name would make you think it’s okay to get in a submersible? What is there to say? Investigate what?”

“Who does not know that a human being does not need to be two miles below sea level in the ocean?”

No word yet on whether OceanGate Expeditions will continue operations in the future.

But if they do, it’s safe to say Stephen A. Smith will not be on board.