Stephen A. Smith Makes Troubling Comments About Brian Kelly

Stephen A. Smith has heard some troubling stuff about Brian Kelly’s early tenure at LSU.

The Tigers are off to a disappointing 4-2 start with losses to Florida State and Tennessee. The loss to the Volunteers was a 40-13 massacre, and to say fans of the Tigers were upset would be an incredible upset.

Now, Stephen A. Smith has claimed that he’s hearing nothing positive about Brian Kelly coming out of Baton Rouge.

“I am not hearing anything good about Brian Kelly. I’ve interviewed him a few times in the past. I know he had a stellar record at Notre Dame. I like him. They looked awful at LSU last week. Awful, okay? Tennessee just rolled over them 40-13. I’m hearing the players ain’t fond of him, the administration ain’t fond of him, the fans ain’t fond of him, the town ain’t fond of him,” Stephen A. claimed Wednesday on “First Take.”

Are people overreacting about Brian Kelly and LSU?

Kelly has coached a grand total of six games with the LSU Tigers. It might be a shade early to hit the panic button. You can’t evaluate anyone in just six games.

So, before Stephen A. Smith starts making claims about how apparently nobody in Baton Rouge likes Kelly, everyone should take a deep breath and relax.

Is LSU turning against Brian Kelly? (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Having said that, there have been a handful of red flags. Kelly spent time dancing with recruits, faking a southern accent and then dropped his first ever game with the Tigers.

However, he then strung together some wins before getting dismantled and thrown in the trash by the Tennessee Volunteers.

Did that happen because Tennessee is a great team or are the Tigers just not good? That question remains to be answered, but it’s hard to put a ton of stock into Stephen A. Smith’s comments just yet.

LSU appears to be struggling after getting blown out by Tennessee. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Now, if LSU takes a bunch more ugly losses this season, you’re going to start to hear some serious criticism. You just can’t buy into everyone turning against him six games into a season. It’s not overly believable.