Stephen A. Smith thinks Alabama is going to absolutely destroy Texas A&M this season.

Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher got into an intense verbal war this summer over allegations the Aggies got their top recruiting class thanks to NIL cash.

Fisher responded by torching the legendary Alabama coach, and Stephen A. thinks it will cost his program in a huge way when the two teams meet October 8.

Jimbo Fisher taking a blow torch to Nick Saban. I’ve never seen anything like this in college football. Not in public, anyway. This is deeply personal: pic.twitter.com/JDbPQQhAB3 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 19, 2022

“After all that talking about Nick Saban like that, they’re going to get ramrodded. I’m telling you right now, you can plan for the funeral right now. Texas A&M going to pay big time for all that bloviating coach Jimbo Fisher did. They in trouble,” Stephen A. Smith said when talking about the Crimson Tide and Aggies this upcoming season.

There’s no question college football fans, especially the Alabama faithful, have October 8 circled on the schedule.

Never before in the history of modern football have we seen two coaches go after each other like we saw with Saban and Fisher.

As soon as the seven-time national champion brought up NIL deals, which he later walked back, Fisher was off to the races.

He called Saban’s comments “despicable” and claimed he was a “narcissist” in a rant for the ages. Now, the Crimson Tide will look to hammer the Aggies.

Add in the fact Alabama has to avenge the loss from last year, and it’s not hard to see why Stephen A. and others think Nick Saban will unleash absolute hell on Texas A&M when Jimbo Fisher’s team visits Tuscaloosa.

It’s going to be a glorious day of college football, and there’s a very good chance Stephen A. turns out to be 100% correct.