Stephen A. Smith: 80-Year-Old Is Too Old To Be President

Joe Biden’s fall at the Air Force Academy last week proved to Stephen A. Smith that we need a new president.

One who is under 80 years old, preferably.

“We need a new president,” said Smith. “I’ve tripped and busted my behind… it happens, it is not the end of the world. It’s not evidence that he’s just not all there… But, he is 80. He’ll be 81 by the end of this term, approaching 82.”

I’ll say it…and I know this will make some people mad…but I just think someone 80+ years old is too old to be President.



There has to be better options pic.twitter.com/keewnqFYU0 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 2, 2023

Biden would be 86-years-old at the end of his second term, should he win in 2024.

Still, Stephen A. says he might have to vote for Biden again based on the pool of GOP candidates.

“I’m not trying to disrespect our president… I voted for him. And based on some of the leading candidates on the right side, I’d probably be forced to vote for him again… but I wouldn’t like it.”

Smith seemingly refers to Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump would be 82 at the end of his second term should he prevail in 2024. DeSantis is only 44, though Stephen A. recently called him “one of the stupidest people” in the world.

Thereby we don’t anticipate Smith casting a ballot for DeSantis.

Biden is the oldest president elected. He was 76 at the time of his inauguration. And the country has most certainly borne the consequences of an elderly commander in chief — just look at him speak, make policy, and walk.

That said, Biden was never what you call a “smart man” to begin with. And age hits everyone differently. Al Pacino is still having babies at 83 and living a rock-star lifestyle.

Thus, age shouldn’t be a disqualifier, but a consideration.

Biden’s age is a concern — but to a lesser degree than his failure to withstand pressure from the radical wing of his party and handling of the economy.

But as the incumbent, he still ranks as oddsmakers’ favorite heading in 2024.

OddsChecker places Biden’s odds at +200, followed by Trump +290 and DeSantis + 600.

(By the way, Kamala Harris at +4000 is still too high.)

As I said on Fox News’ Fox & Friends First last week, there is a path for DeSantis. But a Biden vs. Trump rematch is the most likely matchup.

Translation, prepare for two soon-to-be 80-year-olds squaring off for the White House.