Steph Curry Weighs In On Christian McCaffrey Trade

The Carolina Panthers made a major move last week when they sent running back Christian McCaffrey across the country to the San Francisco 49ers. Now, one of the team’s biggest celebrity fans who also happens to be a Bay Area resident — Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry — is taking a victory lap.

The Carolina Panthers were 1-4 before this weekend and had shipped off McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson (to the Cardinals). The expectation was the Panthers would limp to the end of the season, and while that’s probably still the case, the first game in the post-McCaffrey was a win over the ailing Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, on the left coast, McCaffrey and his new teammates suffered a rough 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Things haven’t exactly worked out the way many would’ve expected, and as such, Panthers fan Curry took a moment during NBC Sports Bay Area’s Warriors Postgame Live to remind 49ers fans what went down.

Steph has jokes about the CMC trade to the Niners 😂 pic.twitter.com/kYONJpRqXc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 24, 2022

“Wake them up because the Panthers won today,” Curry said. “We sending Christian McCaffrey out here to the Niners and then we win. So I don’t know who won that trade so far. Keep pounding!”

This weekend probably wasn’t representative of how that deal is going to pan out. Especially when you take into consideration McCaffrey’s limited use against the Chiefs. He had eight carries for 38 yards as well as two receptions for 24 yards.

Still, always fun to see a player give their hometown fans some grief if the opportunity presents itself.

