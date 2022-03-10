Steph Curry Supports Russell Westbrook, Calls Criticism ‘B.S’

Videos by OutKick

It’s no secret that it’s been a rough first season in Los Angeles for Russell Westbrook.

4th quarter benchings and reports of the team’s interest in trading him have clouded his campaign, as the Lakers have fallen to ninth in the Western Conference standings (28-37). Fans across the league have coined him “Westbrick,” which the nine-time All-Star said he doesn’t like.

But while he may not have much support from the fans, Warriors guard Stephen Curry is certainly on his side, telling Yahoo Sports Thursday that he respects how Westbrook has handled the outside noise.

“I told him when we played them in L.A. a couple of days ago that I respect how he’s handled the whole year, just in terms of everything he’s been saying and how he’s been handling himself and protecting his family,” Curry said. “It is the nature of the beast. And in a certain perspective, they build you up to break you down.

“The real ones who have done amazing things in this league know what that means. He’s a professional, and I’m proud of the way he’s conducting himself, and I’m there for him.”

Westbrook has become the poster child for the Lakers’ struggles, as detractors point to his 28.2% shooting from beyond the arc and 67% clip at the charity stripe. He has, however, been a constant presence in the lineup amid injuries to fellow stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Westbrook has missed just one contest this season.

Unfortunately, the losses have continued to pile up for Westbrook and the Lakers, as have the insults. Westbrook’s wife, Nina, said fans have issued death threats to Westbrook and his family. This prompted Westbrook to say that he no longer feels comfortable bringing his family to games.

As Curry said, the line has been crossed.

“The fan perspective, it is kind of B.S. when it crosses the line in terms of attacking somebody personally, their name, and not keeping it to just basketball,” Curry said. “That’s why we’re all here is because of basketball.”

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.