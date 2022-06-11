Steph Curry Set a Record While Helping the Warriors Tie the Finals

Steph Curry has had numerous memorable games throughout his storied career. Famously, in one 2014 matchup against the Jazz, Curry scored nearly half his team’s points on the way to a 95-90 win.

In another 2016 game against the Thunder, he knocked down an astonishing 12 three pointers, scoring 46 points in the process.

But last night, even by his incredible standards, Curry was on another level.

The Warriors faced what amounted to a must win game to avoid going down 3-1 in the series. They were dealing with a hostile environment created by a raucous Boston crowd, AND Curry was coming off a leg injury in Game 3. Even with all those challenges, he delivered again.

43 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 7 threes, the first time in NBA history those numbers had been reached in a Finals game.

Not only did he get the Warriors back home for Game 5 with the series tied, he did it in historic fashion.

It’s easy to forgot how dominant Curry can be when he’s at his best. But last night was a reminder that even at age 34, when he has to, he can still take over a game.