Steph Curry Didn’t Hit A 3-Pointer For The First Time In 5 Years: Where Does His Streak Rank In Sports History?

Guys, the world must be ending. Steph Curry played in a basketball game and didn’t hit a three-pointer.

The Golden State Warriors guard finished with a measly seven points and went a shocking 0-8 from downtown. Fortunately for him, Golden State pulled off a 118-114 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. But man, it came at a cost for Curry and it’s indicative of the free-fall the Warriors are in (see Draymond Green’s antics for more evidence).

This astronomically infrequent event marked the first time in five years that Curry failed to convert a trey. The last game where the guard came up empty from deep was Nov. 8, 2018 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Unsurprisingly, his 268-game streak is an NBA record.

Much has changed since the last time Chef Curry didn’t cook from beyond the arc. In 2018:

“God’s Plan” by Drake and “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran were the top songs on Billboard 100

The average price per gallon for gas was $2.74. Gosh, that would be nice

“Black Panther” was the highest-grossing movie

It snowed in the Sahara Desert

Throughout his career, Curry has single-handedly redefined what elite shooting looks like and his 268-game streak is a testament to his shooting prowess. It’s one of the most incredible streaks within his sport.

However, at least three other streaks top Curry’s in the conversation of greatest ever. Without further ado, let’s dive in. You can email me your thoughts at john.simmons@outkick.com.

3. Brett Favre Starts 297 Consecutive Games

Brett Favre’s streak included appearances for the Packers, Jets, and Vikings. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

This might come as a bit of a surprise to some, but hear me out. I understand that you can get away with career longevity at quarterback, since injuries happen less often at this position than others.

However, Favre also played in an era where defenders could hit quarterbacks with far more ferocity than they can today. Furthermore, most players don’t even play in 297 games in their entire NFL career.

During that 18-year stretch, he only posted two losing seasons, made the playoffs 12 times, and won a Super Bowl. Favre was a model of endurance and reliability in a game that does all it can to prevent that.

2. Joe DiMaggio’s 56-Game Hit Streak

Joe DiMaggio (swinging) holds on of the most iconic streaks in sports. (Photo by Hy Peskin/Getty Images)

Hitting a baseball is the single hardest thing to do in sports. On average, you have less than a second to make a decision on whether you’ll swing at a pitch. Then, you actually have to hit it.

Most guys would feel great if they got a hit in 4-5 games during a week. DiMaggio recorded a hit for a full eight weeks of playing.

From May 15th to July 17th of 1941, DiMaggio got a hit in 56 straight games. Spare me the talk of how pitching has changed since then. So many things could have gone wrong in that stretch to prevent him from continuing the streak. An injury, a personal matter that messed with his focus, a team intentionally walking him for a whole game. And yet somehow, someway, “Joltin’ Joe” got it done each day at the park.

Pete Rose came close to the record in 1978, when he hit in 44 consecutive games. But if a great hitter like Rose can’t go that length, then I don’t know if anyone ever will.

1. UConn Women’s Basketball Wins 111-straight Games

The UConn women’s basketball team (picture here at Maryland in 2016) hold one of the longest winning streaks in all of sports. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

If you look up “dominant” in the dictionary, you’ll see a picture of UConn women’s basketball.

From 2014-2017, the Huskies did not lose a single basketball game. Winning became routine for head coach Geno Auriemma and his squad, and they often did it with ease.

Here are some numbers that put the absurdity of this streak in perspective:

UConn won 108 of the 111 games by double digits. Only three posed any level of stress for the squad.

They also won 61 of those games by 40 or more points. Sheesh

The Huskies never fell below No. 3 in the AP rankings during that span and won 81 games while ranked No. 1

They won 80 consecutive conference games

UConn took home back-to-back titles in 2015-2016

So yeah, they were good. Curry’s streak would likely crack this list if he reached 300 straight games. But alas, one bad night of shooting ruined it all.

This list is far from comprehensive. What do you guys think I missed? Should Curry’s streak have gotten into the Top 3? Email me your thoughts at john.simmons@outkick.com.