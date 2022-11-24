Stefon Diggs Emphatically Lets World Know ‘I’m HIM!’ After Bills Rally

Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen have had their (well-documented) struggles over the past few weeks, but the Buffalo Bills’ No. 1 receiver let everyone know he’s still around Thursday against the Lions.

Following a lackluster first three quarters, Diggs turned it on over the final few minutes, catching the go-ahead touchdown pass from Allen late in the fourth quarter.

He finished with eight catches for 77 yards and that touchdown as the Bills squeaked out a 28-25 win over the Lions in the waning seconds.

Diggs saved his best for last, too, hauling in a 36-yard pass from Allen on the final drive of the game to set up the Bills’ game-winning field goal with 16 seconds left.

The 28-year-old receiver made sure to let the good folks at home know he was STILL HIM after the dramatic win.

Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen link back up in win over Lions

It’s been a rocky few weeks for the Bills, starting with a heartbreaking loss earlier this month to the Vikings.

Diggs and Allen haven’t had the same mojo recently that we’re used to, with the star receiver seen having a heart-to-heart with head coach Sean McDermott midway through last Sunday’s win over Cleveland.

Funny how the narrative is Diggs being a DIVA. McDermott probably told Diggs to get the guys going. 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RLN904AY0r — Pierre Kingpin (@Pierre_Kingpin) November 20, 2022

Diggs had another slow day Thursday against Detroit, but finally turned it back on when it mattered most.

He ended the afternoon with 15 targets and the eight catches, including the biggest one on what turned out to be the final Buffalo pass of the day.

The Bills are now 8-3 and remained tied atop the AFC East with the Miami Dolphins heading into December.