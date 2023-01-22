Stefon Diggs Brought… Whatever This Is, Ahead Of Bills-Bengals Game

Stefon Diggs showed up to Highmark Stadium ahead of the Buffalo Bill’s divisional round meeting with the Bengals with quite the pre-game fit.

It’s fashion, you wouldn’t understand it (though in fairness, I don’t understand it either).

Diggs showed up wearing some baggy pants and a trench coat emblazoned with triangles. However, the pièce de résistance was some kind of knitted ski mask… thing.

I mean, it is Buffalo in January. It’s cold, so a ski mask of sorts makes sense. However, that thing looks like Diggs got it from someone who took a knitting class at the local community center and just didn’t have what knitters call “it.” It’s like he’s wearing it as a courtesy or because he inadvertently agreed to wear it because the person was a low-talker (H/T Seinfeld season 5, episode 2; “The Puffy Shirt”).

Whatever the case, there’s no denying it’s a look. What kind of look is entirely up to you.

This is not the wildest thing we’ve seen athletes throw on as of late. That distinction belongs to James Harden’s Christmas day get-up. It’ll be tough to beat and could hold the top spot for the foreseeable future. It’s the “Butt-Fumble” of bizarre wardrobe choices.

I mean, it looks like someone skinned a Muppet to make this thing.

Bengal’s QB Joe Burrow and Bill’s QB Josh Allen Showed Up In More Subdued Clothing Choices

Meanwhile, Bengals QB Joe Burrow — known to be quite the snappy dresser — showed up wearing a Bengals-colored jacket with matching kicks.

Nothing crazy. His counterpart, Bills quarterback Josh Allen, also took it easy on the fashion front.

It's not a @JoshAllenQB arrival if you don't get the 👍



📺: #CINvsBUF — 3pm ET on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/RqOcaBtu9E pic.twitter.com/Uu5ouYgOxS — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2023

That’s what I like to see, two dudes who are ready to let their on-field play, not their fashion choices, do the talking.

The Bills and Bengals meet Sunday afternoon for a chance to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. If the Bengals win, they’ll travel to Arrowhead Stadium for the game. However, if the Bills win, the game will be held at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle