Stefon Diggs’ Brother Sued Over Elevator Attack

Darez Diggs — the brother of NFL stars Stefon and Trevon — has just been sued over his alleged role in a violent, orchestrated elevator attack last year.

The May 29, 2023, incident was caught on surveillance video at a Los Angeles apartment building. In the video, Darez can be seen outside the elevator seemingly waiting for someone. A man emerges from the elevator and he and Diggs exchange words.

The man, now known to be Christopher Griffith, gets back in the elevator and tries to close the doors, only for Diggs to hold the elevator open while two men join him. The two apparent accomplices then begin attacking the man as Diggs looks on.

During the attack, the assailants appear to rip several chains from the victim’s neck.

TMZ Sports reported LAPD was called to the scene of the incident, but the suspects fled before they arrived.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Griffith said the attack left him with pain, suffering and emotional distress. He’s also suing Darez for $100,000 in jewelry and other property he claims was stolen from him during the incident.

He’s suing the owner of the apartment complex for unspecified damages as well.

Darez Diggs — also known as Mar’Sean — was once a pro football player, too. He spent the 2020 XFL season with the Los Angeles Wildcats as a defensive back. He played college football at Marion University before transferring to the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Since hanging up his cleats, Diggs has taken to running a lifestyle brand called Blue Boii.

A spokesperson for the LAPD told TMZ authorities are still investigating the elevator attack, and no arrests have been made.

