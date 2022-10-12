Stefon Diggs Reveals Which Team He Snubbed When Agreeing To Bills Trade

When the Minnesota Vikings traded Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills, it was undoubtedly one of the biggest offseason moves of the 2020 NFL offseason. While Diggs has been a great fit in Buffalo, he could have landed with a different team in New York.

Diggs recently sat down with Von Miller on ‘The Von Cast‘ and reminisced on the situation when he was dealt from Minnesota to Buffalo. He admitted that the Jets were also interested in trading for him. And he then explained why he ultimately chose the Bills.

“When I was about to get traded here, it was a big deal for me because I was like damn,” Diggs explained. “The first time they tried to trade me was in the season and I told my agent ‘not right now, I don’t know, not right now.’”

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Diggs wasn’t exactly sold on the idea of going to Buffalo. But when he realized the Jets were his only other option, he became more intrigued by the idea of joining the Bills.

“I don’t know about Buffalo. That sh-t don’t sound right, right now,” Diggs said. “After the season, I was like man it’s like I go there, or it was like the Jets or somewhere like that. And I was like, I’m gonna go to Buffalo.”

The Bills ultimately acquired Diggs in exchange for a total of four draft picks. Those picks included the 2020 first-rounder that turned into Justin Jefferson.

Josh Allen is certainly happy Buffalo was able to acquire Diggs. They’ve become one of the most lethal two-man combos in the entire NFL.