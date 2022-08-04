Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Signs Extension, Will Report to Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ lead receiver from 2021, Diontae Johnson, was “holding in” this offseason to let the team know he’s waiting on a long-term deal.

After additional negotiations on Wednesday night, Johnson and the Steelers agreed to a two-year, $36.71 million contract extension, as reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The #Steelers and WR Diontae Johnson have agreed on a two-year, $36.71 million extension, source says. The sides worked last night and this morning to end his hold-in with a shorter deal than we’ve seen from others that allows him to be a free agent again after the 2024 season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 4, 2022

Johnson’s new deal guarantees $27 million and averages out to $18.355 million per year. The 2019 third-round pick out of Toledo played his way to a Pro-Bowl selection last season. He led Pittsburgh in receiving, tallying 107 receptions, 1,161 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Johnson was also selected as a second-team All-Pro WR in 2021.

In three seasons, Johnson has accrued 254 receptions, 2,764 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. Johnson did not participate in OTAs the first week but returned the following week to participate in individual drills.

Johnson co-leads the Steelers receivers group with third-year wideout Chase Claypool.

They face potential uncertainty at the quarterback position in the upcoming season as a three-player committee — Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph — dukes it out for the starting role during Steelers training camps.

