Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Lands In Trouble For No-Show Event

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is facing a lawsuit after not showing up to a youth football camp.

Last week, FlexWork Sports Management — the company that set up the camp — filed a lawsuit against Johnson. They’re citing “significant damages, in the form of refunds, credits, and reputational damage” after Johnson no-showed a camp back in May.

Another part of the lawsuit claims that Johnson’s team called ahead to say he wouldn’t be coming. However, FlexWork claims that this happened just thirteen minutes before the camp was set to kickoff.

Flexwork relayed that they had to fork over $36,000 in refunds and another $36,000 in credits for future camps. Campers paid a $125 admission fee which got them some swag and a team picture with the Pittsburgh wide receiver.

For an additional charge, campers could get more interactions with Johnson. Or they would have, had he shown up.

The optics aren’t great for Diontae Johnson, but now he’s giving his side of what happened.

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson is facing a lawsuit for not appearing at a youth football camp. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Johnson Gave His Side In A Statement

Johnson’s camp released a statement that lays out a very different take on what went down.

The receiver’s agent and attorney laid the blame on FlexWork, claiming that they were responsible for travel issues and multiple contract breaches. They also state that FlexWork turned down Johnson’s offer to make up the camp, and instead went ahead with the lawsuit.

It’ll be interesting to keep an eye on how this whole thing shakes out, because those are two wildly different accounts of why Johnson didn’t show up.

Rather than settle this one on the field, looks like Johnson and his camp will soon be lacing them up in a court room.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle