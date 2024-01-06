Steelers Will Be Gifted Win Against Ravens Second Squad

Videos by OutKick

Steelers vs. Ravens, 4:30 ET

With so many teams in the NFL, you’d figure that you could find different teams and games to write about. Sometimes it feels like that is an incorrect assessment from me. Frankly, I feel like I’ve written everything you can say about the Steelers and the Ravens this season, but we have them once again. The good thing is, after writing and evaluating them so often, I should have a nice knowledge base on both teams in order to give a winning pick!

The Steelers have won their past two games with Trevor Siemen under center. That isn’t a sentence that I would’ve predicted earlier in this year. I’ve been a staunch Steeler hater, and to be honest, it has bit me in the butt for two years now. Either Mike Tomlin is the greatest coach of all time, or the team is just better than I think they are. Could be a combination of both, but you can’t tell me that there are many rival GMs looking at the roster and going “That’s the team I want to build mine based on.” They don’t have a quarterback that is worth anything. In fact, Kenny Pickett is probably a bottom third quarterback in the league. Their running game leaves a lot to be desired, but I will say their receivers are pretty solid. Defensively they don’t make many mistakes and they tend to make opponents struggle if not shut them down altogether. Knowing what the Ravens want to do against them, I expect them to make Lamar Jackson have to throw against the Steelers as they will likely try to limit the run game here.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 31: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass as he warms up prior to an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Convincing. That’s the word I wrote down after the past two games for the Ravens. They’ve made me a full believer that they are going to make it to the Super Bowl after two convincing wins against quality opponents. This wasn’t an easy stretch or easy schedule either. Over the past five weeks, they went from Los Angeles, to Baltimore, to Jacksonville, to San Francisco, back to Baltimore. That’s a lot of travel and some quality opponents. They’ve beaten all of those teams. Against the 49ers, they were clearly the better team and they were able to in on the road. Against the explosive Dolphins offense, they held the team to just 19 points and the Baltimore offense exploded for 56 points. It isn’t just that they are winning, to me the significance is that they are winning in a variety of ways. Jackson is playing at an MVP level and finding different contributors on his team to make a difference. He has helped them win games with his legs and arm this season. He doesn’t get a ton of credit for his passing, but with over 3,600 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions, I think it is time to give him a bit more love.

At the time of this writing, John Harbaugh is uncertain if the Ravens starters will play in this game. I would be a bit surprised because they don’t need to win the game. They already have the #1 seed locked up. The Steelers will want to win this one because they still have a shot at the playoffs. I’m taking them -3 to win this against the Ravens second string.

