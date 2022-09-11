Steelers Twitter Trolls Bengals Twitter With Epic Tweet

It was a rough day for everyone in Cincinnati. Bengals fans, coaches, players and management have to be kicking themselves for all the mistakes they made today against the Steelers.

But it also goes beyond the field and into the social media feeds. Some Bengals intern thought it would be funny to change the team’s official Twitter bio to “What are they even steeling”. An innocent enough comment, although the point is unclear. It’s also not very funny, but again, probably an intern.

What was funny, however, was the response by Steelers Twitter, and their intern might deserve a full-time gig.

This is obviously a reference to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow turning the ball over FIVE times in the game (four interceptions and a lost fumble). Burrow nearly lost the ball again in overtime, but his fumble was recovered by Samaje Perine.

It started with a pick-six by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, and didn’t get much better after that.

Minkah Fitzpatrick picks off Joe Burrow, things always come full circle

pic.twitter.com/8aBR8gp4qj — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) September 11, 2022

JOE BURROW PICKED AGAIN pic.twitter.com/cvJ29Qa7DR — alex (@highlghtheaven) September 11, 2022

It wasn’t all Joey B’s fault — his new offensive line was a complete disaster. He was sacked seven times and was under pressure all day. But the lesson to the wannabe social media managers out there: everything you say can and will be used against you on the Internet.