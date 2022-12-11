In Case You Were Wondering, Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky Still Stinks At Football

Unfortunately for the Pittsburgh Steelers, starting quarterback and first-round pick Kenny Pickett was injured against the Ravens. Unforunately-er for the Pittsburgh Steelers, their backup quarterback is Mitchell Trubisky.

Or is it Mitch Trubisky? I think I get to call him whatever I want. When you stink, you don’t get to pick what we call you, Mitch.

Steelers backup QB Mitch Trubisky hands the ball off to Najee Harris, which he should do more of. Anything to prevent him from actually trying to throw the ball. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

And, in case you were wondering, Trubisky definitely still stinks.

He has thrown not just one interception.

Roquan Smith picks off his former teammate Trubisky.



Not just two interceptions.

But three interceptions.

3 INTs now for Mitchell Trubisky – This one goes to Marcus Williams pic.twitter.com/eamBrxvoia — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 11, 2022

Not only has Trubisky thrown three interceptions, but all three of them were caught by Ravens defenders inside the redzone. And all three interceptions came on first down. And all three interceptions were bad throws.

Lucky for Trubisky, Steelers defense played well

The good news for the Steelers is that their defense played well and they were facing a backup quarterback, as well. Pittsburgh is not the only team to suffer a QB injury, either.

Tyler Huntley started the game for Baltimore since Lamar Jackson is dealing with a knee injury. But Huntley was tackled awkwardly in the third quarter and was ruled out of the game. He was replaced by Anthony Brown.

Tyler Huntley injured on this play on a massive hit#Steelers #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/gZFIkDLZgo — crunchypuddle (@crunchypuddle1) December 11, 2022

Trubisky managed to get Pittsburgh into the endzone to bring the team with two points. But the Ravens held on to win, 16-14.

Mitch Trubisky couldn’t lead the Steelers to victory. What a surprise.