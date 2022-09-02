Steelers QB Kenny Pickett ‘Focused On Getting Better’

Still unsure of whether he’ll be named the starter, Steelers QB Kenny Pickett is concentrating on what he can control. He’s also shifting the focus from himself to his opponent for the first time since being drafted in April.

“A lot more goes into it,” Pickett told the team’s website, Steelers.com. “Preseason games you are focused more on yourself than the opponent. Now we’re starting to get into Cincinnati and game planning and scheming, seeing what we want to do versus them, so it’s definitely an adjustment.”

Just over a week before the season opener with the Bengals, Pickett is attempting to put his best foot forward. “All the positives that I built on from minicamp, OTAs, into camp and the preseason games,” said Pickett. “I thought I continued to get better. I just want to build off of that going into the season now.”

Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws a pass during the first half of a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 20, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images).

Pickett Impressed During Preseason

Throughout the preseason Pickett displayed the accuracy and arm strength that enticed the Steelers to draft him with their first pick in April.

Selected with the 20th pick, Pickett completed 29 of 36 preseason passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns.

But the rookie realizes there’s still plenty of room to improve. Especially if he intends to begin the season as Pittsburgh’s starting signal caller. “Having those games reps under my belt heading into the season I think is incredibly important,” Pickett added.

“I am just focused on getting better. Still learning a lot of things, getting my first true game plan going into Cincinnati,” said the 24-year-old Pickett. “So, a lot of things I am learning, talking it all in stride and enjoying it.”

Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws a pass during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium on August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images).

Steelers Nearing Season Opener

It remains to be seen if the focused Pickett, or free agent acquisition will start at quarterback for Pittsburgh. But a decision is nearing and coach Mike Tomlin will likely make that decision soon.

The Steelers and Pickett officially kick off the season September 11th versus the reigning AFC Champion Bengals.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF