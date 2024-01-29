Steelers Owner Takes Shot At Kenny Pickett After Mike Tomlin Hinted At 2024 QB Competition

Videos by OutKick

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In both of his two seasons, Pickett posted a record of 7-5 across 12 starts. However, he was noticeably worse this year for head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers.

So much so that after Pickett got injured, longtime backup Mason Rudolph replaced him as the starter. But, even after Pickett returned to health, Tomlin elected to start Rudolph in the team’s playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills.

After that loss, Tomlin said that Pickett would enter 2024 as the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he also said that there would be “competition” for that role.

“There will be competition,” Tomlin said. “We don’t anoint anyone. I’m appreciative of his efforts and where he is. Excited about continuing to work with him. But certainly he will be challenged from a competition perspective.”

According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will face competition to remain the starter in 2024. (Photo: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports)

Not a ringing endorsement for Kenny Pickett. But still not as bad as what Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II said on Monday.

Rooney, in an attempt to talk up Mason Rudolph and the team’s efforts to re-sign him, said this: “Mason Rudolph came in and showed what we’re capable of when we do get quality QB play … and we’re interested in bringing Mason back.”

Wow. I understand his goal was to praise Rudolph. But the implication in his words was pretty clear: Kenny Pickett did not provide “quality QB play” for the team.

It’s one thing to not play at an elite level. No one really expects that from the former 20th overall pick to be a Top 10 quarterback. However, they do expect him to provide average play at the position.

Not a great sign for Pickett at he heads into a critical Year 3 of his career. The Steelers have to make a decision on whether or not to pick up the fifth-year option on their “starting” quarterback after next season.

At this point, seems likely that’s not the plan for Art Rooney or Mike Tomlin.