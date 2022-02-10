Steelers May Have Sights Set On Liberty QB In Draft

Videos by OutKick

Pittsburgh is looking for the steel of the draft.

Anticipating the 2022 NFL Draft without their 18-year franchise quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ top draft will likely be used to select their QB for the next 18 years — or at least 17 games.

With Ole Miss’ Corral likely coming off the board as the first or second quarterback selected and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett filling in the other slot, the Steelers are reportedly zeroing in on picking Liberty Flames QB Malik Willis.

Willis, in his third and final year at Liberty, tossed for 2,857 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The junior’s draft profile lauds his athleticism as a 6-foot-1, 215 lb. run-first quarterback — breaking off from the conventional pocket play that Roethlisberger offered Pittsburgh for countless seasons.

Willis’ draft status isn’t ascending with just Pittsburgh as the QB continues to receive positive word of mouth leaguewide — enough to stir some talks about whether he’ll be available for the Steelers’ 20th overall pick.

Malik Willis is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/50nG9xExr2 — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) February 2, 2022

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah gave his prediction on Pittsburgh’s possible pick: going all-in on the idea of Willis joining Steel City.

“Everyone thinks he’s going there [Pittsburgh], by the way,” Jeremiah said on the Ari Meirov NFL Show, as relayed by Steelers Depot. “But just being down there, and being around NFL circle and buddies, everyone’s saying that he’s going to be a Steeler.”

Before they make their selection in the draft, the Steelers must come to an agreement with their next general manager.

Per OutKick’s Meg Turner, the Steelers are vetting Indianapolis Colts college scouting director Morocco Brown for the position after former GM Kevin Colbert exited the team following the season.

