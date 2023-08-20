Steelers’ LB Kwon Alexander Fined Nearly $44K For Questionable Hit

Videos by OutKick

The NFL is making it crystal clear that player safety is a priority this year.

The league slapped Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander with a $43,709 fine Saturday for his hit on Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Chase Edmonds.

The problem, though, is it looked like a textbook tackle.

“Beautifully done by Kwon Alexander,” the announcer said at the time.

The NFL fined #Steelers LB Kwon Alexander $43,709 for unnecessary roughness in last week’s preseason game against Tampa Bay.



These types of hits with the head lowered are a point of emphasis this season. Alexander was fined for the same offense in 2022.pic.twitter.com/hY9en1qB4R — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 19, 2023

But refs threw the flag for unnecessary roughness. And it looks like the league is sending a message that it won’t tolerate any hits delivered with a lowered head.

The NFL has made noticeable efforts in recent years to make the game safer for players. In addition to adjusting the rules to eliminate hits that often lead to concussions, the league’s new kickoff procedure will significantly decrease the number of collisions on special teams.

And the NFL introduced rule changes this year that further expanded helmet safety. Starting in 2023, a team will receive a 15-yard penalty if its player uses any part of his helmet, face mask or butt to make forcible contact to an opponent’s head or neck area.

All that said, it’s really tough to see what Alexander did wrong on this play.

Social Media Reacts To Kwon Alexander Fine

Former NFL players, as well as media members and fans, weighed in. And the consensus is that no one can figure out why Alexander deserved a nearly $44,000 fine.

Ain’t no way I could play now days, I’d be playing for free with all my fines lol https://t.co/zJAPkUNqaB — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) August 19, 2023

I need to see slow-mo because this looks like a clean hit https://t.co/c0ZjhOVHGK — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) August 19, 2023

Near 50k for a routine tackle he was literally taught to make https://t.co/5OgJobtwpl — Visions (@yVisionssss) August 19, 2023

FORTY-FOUR THOUSAND dollars for a hit in a PRESEASON game… https://t.co/kjfDYooqJL — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) August 19, 2023

Flag football coming soon. That’s a robbery of 43,000. This year will be a long one if this is getting called. https://t.co/cIesIrpFN0 — _Calfee_ (@_DCalfee_) August 20, 2023

Fined for playing football, but too fast https://t.co/OGoJbbyU3W — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) August 19, 2023

derwin james is absolutely getting fined for breathing this year https://t.co/UaHUvYp7hA — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) August 19, 2023

Regardless of what we all think about it, though, the NFL is going to do what it wants. And Kwon Alexander’s bank account is $44,000 smaller.

Buckle up, defensive players. This could be an expensive season.