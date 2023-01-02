Steelers, Kenny Pickett Steal SNF Win From Baltimore Ravens, 16-13; Playoff Hopes Stay Alive For Pittsburgh

Kenny Pickett showed off a near-perfect impression of Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh’s final offensive drive of the night against the Baltimore Ravens, which happened to be the game-winner.

It was Baltimore’s game to lose as the Steelers offense was dormant for three quarters until urgency set in the final minutes, allowing Pickett, running back Najee Harris and the rest of the unit to pull off back-to-back 80-play scoring drives to steal the win from the Ravens, 16-13.

Pickett was fearless in the remaining quarter, with his team facing a 13-6 deficit.

Strong pocket mobility, running and confidence in a final scoring drive fueled the Steelers under their rookie QB to defeat the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Pickett went 15-of-27 for 168 yards and a touchdown. If Steelers were waiting on a game to witness a QB1 swagger to the Pitts product, it was with minutes left on a Week 17 Sunday night primetime stage.

Najee tallied 11 carries for 22 yards and a touchdown. It was the rookie standout’s first 100-yard rushing game of the year, feeling long overdue by the time Week 17 kicked off.

In order for Pittsburgh to make the playoffs, the Steelers (8-8) will need a win next Sunday against the Brown and some additional help.

Week 18 Checklist

Win against Cleveland Browns

Buffalo Bills defeat New England Patriots

New York Jets defeat Miami Dolphins

