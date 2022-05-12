Steelers Keeping Search For New GM Fairly Close To Home

Somehow, someway, the Pittsburgh Steelers must replace longtime general manager Kevin Colbert, who retired after the NFL Draft.

And it seems the Steelers are indeed making a valiant effort, and even sticking fairly close to home while doing so.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Steelers are bringing in Eagles VP of player personnel Andy Weidl for a second interview for the GM vacancy. Weidl is a Pittsburgh native and actually worked in the team’s scouting department a little more than 20 years ago.

But he’s not the only one with Steelers ties. In fact, Pelissero reported, the Steelers are also conducting a second round of interviews with pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt and VP of football and business administration Omar Khan, two in-house candidates.

Tennessee Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Tampa Bay Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek and former Buffalo Bills GM Doug Whaley are also on the list of reported candidates.

Whoever gets the job will be replacing a man who will go down in Steelers lore. Colbert had been in the front office for 21 seasons, serving as GM since 2010. Along the way, he drafted Ben Roethlisberger and hired Mike Tomlin as coach.

Colbert made his final first-round selection in the NFL Draft a few weeks back, when the Steelers took Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick.