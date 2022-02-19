Steelers Hire Brian Flores As Defensive Assistant, Linebackers Coach

Videos by OutKick

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday they hired Brian Flores as their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach.

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.”

We have named Brian Flores as our senior defensive assistant/linebackers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 19, 2022

Flores, most recently the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, arrives in Pittsburgh with over 14 years of coaching experience in the league along with four years in a personnel role.

He was fired by the Dolphins last month after three seasons in Miami, where he led the team to a 24-25 overall record.

Earlier this month, Flores sued the NFL, the Dolphins, Denver Broncos and New York Giants in which he alleged racism in their hiring practices.

Flores also interviewed with the Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears and was not hired.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.