Steelers GM: If Season Kicked Off Today, Mason Rudolph Would Be Starting QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to make big decisions this offseason, but for now, the team seems to be content with the current roster.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, who is set to retire following the NFL Draft, was asked about the team’s plans at quarterback going forward on Monday.

Larry Brown Sports reports that while many believe Pittsburgh will draft a QB in the first round or try to acquire a veteran via trade, Colbert took the opportunity to praise Mason Rudolph and mentioned Dwayne Haskins.

“If we started a season today, Mason would be our starter,” Colbert said, per NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Colbert said the team plans to tender contracts with the two QBs but expects the team to add two more guys at the position before camp starts.

Kinkhabwala reports that Colbert provided no clarity on how the team would go about adding those guys, though.

