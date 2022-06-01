Steelers Defensive Lineman Stephon Tuitt Retires Unexpectedly At 29

Steeler Defensive Lineman Stephon Tuitt has unexpectedly retired from the NFL, ending his 7-year career in Pittsburgh. Tuitt missed all of the 2021 season, originally with a knee injury, and then dealing with the tragic death of his brother. His brother passed away at the age of 23 in a hit and run accident in Georgia.

Statement from Stephon Tuitt: pic.twitter.com/46iOoOZZZW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 1, 2022

Tuitt was a second-round pick for the Steelers in 2014. He had a very productive career that included 34.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, and one interception. The Steelers struggled to fill his spot last year in his absence, and their defense was less effective without him.

“I want to thank Stephon for all he did for the Steelers during his eight-year career in Pittsburgh,” Steelers general manager Omar Khan said in a statement. “Now that he has informed us, he is retiring from football, we are all thrilled to see what he becomes as a person and professional after graduating from Notre Dame this past month. We are excited for what lies ahead in his life and will continue to support him in any way we can.”