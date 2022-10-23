Steelers Cover Vs. Dolphins In ‘Brian Flores Revenge Game’ On SNF

The Miami Dolphins (3-3) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) in Week 7 on Sunday Night Football at Hard Rock Stadium in Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s first game back from concussion protocol.

Pittsburgh upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-18 last weekend at home as 9.5-point underdogs. The Steelers’ win broke a 4-game losing skid.

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett exited the game early with a concussion and backup QB Mitch Trubisky filled in nicely.

Trubisky completed 9-of-12 passes for 144 yards, 1 TD, and 0 INT. Pickett is expected to make his return Sunday night, as are several other Steelers.

#Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth, QB Kenny Pickett and CB Levi Wallace have been cleared and are no longer in concussion protocol. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 21, 2022

Miami lost its 3rd consecutive game Sunday, 24-16, at home to the Minnesota Vikings. Dolphins 3rd-string QB Skylar Thompson started the game but left with an injury and 2nd-string QB Teddy Bridgewater finished it.

The Dolphins were a 3-0 before Tua got concussed in a Thursday Night Football loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. However, despite Tua’s return, Miami is dealing with mad injuries on both sides of the ball.

Aside from the injury angle, I’m going with a narrative-based handicap on behalf of the Steelers. They are facing a rookie head coach on primetime with a banged-up team and a shell-shocked QB.

Betting Details (DraftKings)

Moneyline (ML): STEELERS (+265) , Dolphins (-320)

, Dolphins (-320) Against the spread (ATS): STEELERS +7.5 (-115) , Dolphins -7.5 (-105)

, Dolphins -7.5 (-105) Total (O/U) — 44.5 — O: -115, U: -105

The Steelers have insider knowledge of Tua’s strengths and weaknesses after hiring former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as a defensive assistant this offseason.

Miami had back-to-back winning seasons in 2020-21 under Flores but decided to part ways with him because Flores wasn’t a culture fit and didn’t jive with Tua.

The Dolphins hired former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to get the most out of Tua. But, Flores is a defensive mastermind and will help Pittsburgh’s defense shut down Miami.

Flores is elite at scheming up pressure and the Dolphins had an above-average pressure rate in the last two seasons even though without stars on defense. And Pittsburgh’s defense is perennially good at pressuring the quarterback coach Mike Tomlin.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin coaching his guys up. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Steelers have struggled to get to the QB this season since reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt went down with an injury. But, against this bad and injured Miami offensive line, Pittsburgh’s defense should get in Tua’s face.

Furthermore, rookie head coaches typically struggle in primetime and Tomlin will have some tricks up his sleeve. Pittsburgh is a team I’m buying a little stock in moving forward. Pickett has good pocket awareness and a solid supporting cast.

At the least, the Dolphins shouldn’t be favored by a TD vs. the Steelers.

BET: Steelers +7.5 (-115) at DraftKings Sportsbook

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Miami Dolphins odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sunday, Oct. 23 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

