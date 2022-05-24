Steelers Complete Interview Process, Ready To Decide On New GM

In Pittsburgh, general manager of the Steelers is an important job. It matters to the entire city. It’s also a high-pressure job, because the next GM of the Steelers will be replacing Kevin Colbert, a legend to modern-day Steelers fans.

And now, it seems the Steelers are ready to name that man, and if not ready, then doggone close. According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers have wrapped up the interview process — and the list of candidates appears to be long.

Six of those candidates received second interviews, and they are the group from which the Steelers will presumably choose.

That list: Steelers pro scouting director Brandon Hunt, Steelers VP of football administration Omar Khan, Eagles VP of player personnel Andy Weidl, Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek and former Bills GM Doug Whaley, currently in the front office with the XFL.

You’d think the Steelers would want to stick with one of the internal candidates, given that they were around Colbert and got to watch him work.

But that’s just speculation at this point. All we really know is Colbert officially retired following last month’s NFL Draft, after 22 seasons on the job. He had been director of football operations for a decade before that.

So whoever gets the job is likely to keep it for a long time. That is, of course, the Steelers are able to be a regular threat, as they always seemed to be under Colbert. No pressure there, huh?