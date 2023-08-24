Steele Will Stiffle The Pirates

Videos by OutKick

Cubs vs. Pirates, 7:05 ET

We only have a few games to choose from today in the MLB slate and normally I wouldn’t pick one like this because the Pirates haven’t named a starter, but I really don’t think it matters in this game. I have a lot of confidence in the pitching for the Cubs and think the realize the importance of winning games against teams like the Pirates.

Before I get too far into the teams, I want to share that you should pick up a small share of Justin Steele for Cy Young. The guy is pitching extremely well this season and currently ranks first in wins and second in ERA for the season. Wins aren’t that big of a deal when it comes to voting, but ERA has to be one of the key statistics that people will look at. If the Cubs somehow win the division, I think the argument for him becomes even stronger. Steele has a few guys in front of him right now according to the books. Zac Gallen is the current favorite but I don’t really understand why. Blake Snell has been one of the best pitchers in baseball for the past couple of months. Spencer Strider is a strikeout machine and on the best team in baseball. Logan Webb has been solid, but I don’t think he has been better than Steele. Honestly, if I had to pick two guys right now, I’d put it between Snell and Steele, both have good odds (+340 and +1500, respectively). Tonight he can pad his stats against a bad Pirates team. He hasn’t faced the Pirates this season, but the hitters are just 7-for-33 against him lifetime. Half of those at-bats have come from Andrew McCutchen and he has just one hit. The Cubs are also 6-0 against the Pirates this season and none of them have been one run games.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA – MARCH 15: Ke’Bryan Hayes #13 of the Pittsburgh Pirates fields a ball during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles during a spring training game at Ed Smith Stadium on March 15, 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Pirates could send basically anyone to the mound from their staff and I think they will struggle. They do have Mitch Keller, a lone All-Star, but he is scheduled to start tomorrow so none of the other guys seem to make sense for me to play. The Pirates did just take two of three from the Cardinals, but it seems like everyone takes two of three games from St. Louis. They could make this game interesting if they can make contact off of Steele. I can’t imagine they are going to get a bunch of home runs off of him, but they could potentially string together some hits. One advantage they have is that they are at home where they are close to .500. This is the start of a four game series and I have to expect that the Pirates will win at least one of them, I just don’t think this is the one. The Pirates actually have some good young talent in Bryan Reynolds and Ke’Bryan Hayes, both are playing pretty well right now, too.

The Cubs are just 6-4 over their last ten games and aren’t hitting or pitching all that well. I think all of that can change tonight though as they will beat the Pirates once again. Justin Steele is a really good pitcher and he will dominate the Pirates tonight. They’ve outscored the Pirates 48 to 14 this season in the six games, and, as mentioned, they have covered the run line in every game. I’m taking the Cubs to once again cover the run line in this game.

