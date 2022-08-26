Steele and Peralta Will Post Zeros

We have only a few games remaining before the September callups, and then we start to have new pitchers and players to analyze. The clubs will be evaluating and analyzing these players too. Right now, we still are in a spot where we will mostly just see the same rosters we have all season.

Cubs vs. Brewers, 8:10 ET

One guy that has been under analysis this whole season is Justin Steele. If we are being honest, I am shocked that Steele has done as well as he has done this season. In his past three starts he has really excelled. In his last three outings, he’s gone 18 innings and allowed just two earned runs. There are still some occasional hiccups, they are few and far between. Especially since the beginning of the year, he has been turning in much more consistent performances. He hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any of his last nine starts. He’s excelled against Milwaukee this year – in five starts, he has allowed just six earned runs in 25.2 innings.

On the other side is Freddy Peralta. Over 12 starts on the year, six have come at home. He hasn’t been as good at home as he has on the road. Most of that is due to two terrible starts. In the other four starts, one was great, and the other three were five innings or less, but he gave up a total of six earned in those games. Overall, in August, he has pitched well. This will also be his second start against the Cubs this year. His first start of the season was against them, and his most recent start was against them. In his most recent outing, he went six innings and allowed just two earned runs. The Brewers ultimately lost the game, but it wasn’t due to Peralta.

These two pitchers are going well right now and I wouldn’t classify either offense as very impressive so I’m going to play the under 7.5 at -110. I think the first five innings are also probably under 4, but again, this one is juiced a bit more than I would like.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024

