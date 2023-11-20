Glorious Steak, A Very Sick Dog, Tribute To A Father No Longer Here | WEEKEND RECAP

Videos by OutKick

It’s time for another glorious weekend recap with the OutKick family, and you guys have continued to come through in a huge way.

This is the third installment of our OutKick Weekend Recap, and we’re going to keep doing it. Why? Because the readers are enjoying it! Turns out, getting to know each other a bit more and see inside the lives of fellow OutKick fans is a fun time for everyone. If you haven’t already reached out, I want to hear from you at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Unfortunately for me, I had a bit of a rough weekend. My girlfriend’s dog is sick. Not sick as in having a little cough. Sick as in he relieved himself all over the Hookstead compound (location classified) upon my return from solving all the world’s issues over Busch Lights at Dirty Water – the best bar in Washington D.C. by a country mile. The A-team was also bartending this weekend, which was great to see.

My girlfriend’s dog Dusty had a ROUGH weekend that resulted in me having a rough weekend. (Credit: David Hookstead)

However, none of that changes the fact my girlfriend – who is out of town running a marathon – left the dog with me and it sent off a nuke inside the compound. Poor little buddy. I understand he couldn’t help himself, but that doesn’t make it any easier to clean up! Hopefully, he feels well soon.

My girlfriend woke up this morning and ran a marathon.



I just finished off a tasty Bloody Mary. I’m just built different.



You tell me which experience is more enjoyable. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 19, 2023

Outside of that absolute epic nightmare, my weekend mostly involved begrudgingly forcing myself to watch a bad Wisconsin team that is now bowl eligible, catching the Lions Sunday and would we all like to guess what I ate? Tacos and Modelos! The weather might be cooling down, but the tacos are always hot at the Hookstead compound.

Also, my friend sent me this picture from a wedding back in September that I guess only just came out. Not sure the lighting did the shirt/tie combo justice, but my pants button slipping below the belt is a TOUGH look. Let me know what you think of the look at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Also, the stories I could tell, but we’ll save that for another time!

The OutKick family crushes the weekend with steaks and hunting.

For those of you who might not know, gun season for deer opened Saturday in Wisconsin, and the puppies were barking to get after it.

There were plenty OutKick readers who spent their weekend mornings in blinds hoping to bag something big. Below is a sidekick of someone I know who was locked and loaded to help scout potential deer positions.

OutKick readers spent the weekend hunting. (Credit: David Hookstead)

An engaged reader and Ohio State fan who reaches out to David.Hookstead@outkick.com often spent his Saturday cooking this beast of a steak and drinking some beer. Love it!

This man spent the day hunting before crushing beers watching Wisconsin barely beat Nebraska. I hope he had a hell of a buzz.

Deer blind until Badger game… then I drink until I’m blind! — rjb (@theerjb) November 18, 2023

Of course, football was on the menu, and on the menu in a big way.

About to load up to go to UGA/UT game. Waiting on my ride. Plan is to get to the tailgate around 11am. Going to be tough not to be hungover tomorrow, and I told my dad I'd play 18 holes with him tomorrow around 10am. But, I'm a pro and a tailgate vet so I think I can pull it off! — BrAnderson (@BrandersonTN) November 18, 2023

Check out this nice tailgate setup. Tennessee might have gotten destroyed on the field, but at least the fans were having a fun time BEFORE the slaughter unfolded.

I'm not a pic guy. I have an iphone6 only because I can't use my iphone5 for some of my banking apps.



But I will share this one pic I took today. We did chilli with all the fixins to make it into a Petro (look it up – and you'll love it!!!) pic.twitter.com/XP97KJ4WOv — BrAnderson (@BrandersonTN) November 19, 2023

Keith was right there as well grieving for the disaster that unfolded with the Vols.

Grieving for the VOLS. That’s my Saturday. — Keith Moreland (@FreedomKeith7) November 19, 2023

David (great name as we all know) paid homage to his father who passed away 14 years ago with an honorary beer. I don’t know what to tell you if that doesn’t pull at your heartstrings.

As for David and all the other Nebraska fans in my emails and X feed, better luck next time against Wisconsin!

Passing time waiting on Nebraska-Wisconsin tonight. Having that "beer with my dad". Been 14 years. But we got a crisp Fall Saturday AND football! GBR pic.twitter.com/vAyqty8GFU — David Westfall (@Dave_Westfall) November 18, 2023

Chip wanted to make sure Wisconsin fans had enough alcohol. Rest easy, Chip. Of all the problems I had this weekend – looking at Dusty! – access to iced down beers wasn’t one of them.

If you’re talking about the Badgers, bring extra alcohol — Chip Formica (@chipformica) November 18, 2023

Staying on the Wisconsin theme (OutKick seems to love the Badgers!), Bill spent the morning putting up Christmas lights before watching the Cornhuskers fall. Very efficient use of time.

I'm putting lights up on the roof before the Huskers match up with the Badgers tonight. Go Big Red! pic.twitter.com/VbAFZYlc8V — Bill Husker HopHead (@luhmanbrewingco) November 18, 2023

We had a very sad Bengals fan amid Joe Burrow being sidelined. Pour one out!

We're pouring one out for Joe Burrow. My wife is a Bengals fanatic, so this weekend is shot. Probably the rest of the season, too. Come to think of it; pour one out for me if you get the chance. pic.twitter.com/kmFlJtqQKV — AthosLC (@Athos_Lovechild) November 18, 2023

Montanan and Montana State are in the house. For those of you who might not know, I lived in Montana for a year, and that state holds a very special place in my heart. The Grizzlies smashed the Bobcats Saturday, but I’m still always an MSU man.

We are going to Gracie’s in SLC, UT to watch Montana State v Montana. Aka cats grizz — Lance Williamson (@LanceWi74252537) November 18, 2023

This photo literally made me laugh out loud. It’s the very real meme of how men need very little. Access to a TV with no frills is more than enough.

At least one OutKick reader went to church this Sunday. Hopefully, more did as well!

Hitting Sunday church and then coming onto Twitter to tell everyone how much I love them — St Johns Fan (@StJohnsFan2021) November 19, 2023

Dave, the man who gave his father no longer with us a very classy gesture, checks back in on Sunday for the Texans game.

DJs Dugout, Omaha, NE. Go Texans! (Give me some joy after another Husker loss, please. 🙏). 🍺 Busch Lite pic.twitter.com/rwIGQbYCXG — David Westfall (@Dave_Westfall) November 19, 2023

Gigi might have had the best Sunday plans of all. Who doesn’t love lounging around a fireplace in your pajamas while hanging out.

Well I’m 73 – damp in Texas – still in pjs

got the fireplace on – dog on couch – scanning through X. Will eventually be getting my fat ass of couch and getting out. Old people must move. 🥰❤️ — Gigi Warner (@GigiWarner11) November 19, 2023

Also, good news, folks. Appears the GF’s dog Dusty has turned a corner and is doing better. Pray for me. He sets off another nuke in the compound, and I might lose it! Thanks to everyone who sent stuff in, and make sure to get in the next round at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!