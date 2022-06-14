Staunch Joe Biden Defender Howard Stern Has Had it With Golfers Playing in LIV

Staunch Joe Biden-defender Howard Stern has had it with the golfers participating in the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

Tuesday, Stern called the golfers “sellouts” for taking blood money.

“They’re real pieces of s**t and they got a lot of money so it allows them to be pieces of s**t on a big level,” Stern says.

“Normally, if they didn’t have oil there, you wouldn’t hear from these guys, you’d never know what they believe, they’d be talking to a sheep and a camel. But they, unfortunately, have so much money that they can spread their diseased brain power all over the world and now they wanna start a golf tournament, not a tournament, a league.”

Stern singled out Phil Mickelson, who will earn a reported $200 million to participate in the event, accusing him of turning a blind eye to human rights violations.

So Howard Stern says that Americans should not work with the Saudis under any circumstance. Well, except if you are Joe Biden. Stern has no comment on Biden’s planned trip to Saudi Arabia, during which he will beg Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to pump oil for him.

Got to get those gas prices down before November, amirite?

As you see, the media holds the moral characters of golfers to a higher standard than presidents—at least presidents whom the media supports.

Fox & Friends co-host Will Cain pointed out the hypocrisy in the coverage of the LIV tour on Tuesday morning:

@willcain calls out critics of Saudi-backed LIV golf tournament as NBA & PGA have relationships with China and are seemingly given a pass. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/NkqEzZVCX0 — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) June 14, 2022

All in all, the consensus media has declared participating in the LIV tour amoral, Biden begging for oil reasonable, and the major companies doing business with the Chinese Communist Party understandable.

Got all that?

“By the way, at a LIV tournament, do not yell out baba booey because they’ll chop your f**king head off,” Stern concludes.

Get that oil, Biden.