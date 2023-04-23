Stars Will Shine in Minnesota for Game 4

Videos by OutKick

Stars vs. Wild, 6:30 ET

I suffered my first loss yesterday at the hands of the Golden Knights. It was an overtime goal that did me in and unfortunately, I couldn’t keep the streak alive of being undefeated in the postseason. However, I probably deserved that loss because it was a miracle for it to even go to overtime. I’m going again today and looking to get that unit we lost yesterday back.

This is an interesting game for a variety of reasons. You’d assume that Dallas needs to win this game, but in reality, they can still lose and be alive. It would be a difficult mountain to climb back from with a 3-1 deficit in the series, but doable. They’ve played one game where they were in complete control over the Wild and then one game where they were embarrassed. The opening game was the only one between the two squads that actually made both look good. Now, Dallas finds themselves looking to steal a game from the Wild on the road. During the regular season, Dallas did win one of the two road games against Minnesota and did so in a convincing 4-1 fashion. I assume they will have Jake Oettinger in the net once again. His success in the regular season hasn’t really been there currently. He’s allowed at least three goals in each game against the Wild.

Minnesota just needs to keep peppering the goalie with shots because right now, they seem to have a handle on what Oettinger can, and cannot, stop. They are looking to win here and protect the home-ice advantage that they stole away from Dallas in Game 1. In this series, I expected the defense from both teams to be pretty solid, but I thought the offense of the Stars would be the differentiator. As of right now, Minnesota looks like they are in better form on that side. I think it might be a challenge to keep this going all series, but if Dallas can bring their defense in this one, Minnesota might not have that offensive answer they need.

I’m going to back the more desperate team in this one, and also think this is one of those zig-zag series. We saw Minnesota win the first game and third game, with Dallas taking Game 2. Now in Game 4, I think we return to see the Stars take over and go back home even. I need Dallas’ defense to show up, and that hasn’t happened yet so I’m taking a bit of a leap of faith here on them.

