Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Has A Message For Democratic Mayors Over The Hellholes They’ve Created

Starbucks CEO & Democratic donor Howard Schultz has news for lib lib Democratic mayors who have allowed their cities to be turned into complete hellholes where criminals run the streets and police aren’t allowed to keep the peace and have forced the coffee giant to announce it will close 16 stores in crime-infested cities.

Schultz, via some leaked internal meeting (let’s be real here, Starbucks wanted this to get out), said that more stores will be closed over the madness that has overtaken this nation.

“Starbucks is a window into America… we are facing things in which the stores were not built for… we’re listening to our people and closing stores, & this is just the beginning. There are gonna be many more,” Schultz said during the meeting.

Schultz blamed elected leaders of the Democrat cities where the stores are closing "at the local state and federal level, these governments… and leaders, mayors & governors & city councils have advocated their responsibility in fighting crime & addressing mental illness. pic.twitter.com/M8vTJgchCE — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) July 13, 2022

“In my view, at the local, state, and federal level, these governments across the country and leaders — mayors, governors, and city councils — have abdicated their responsibility in fighting crime and addressing mental illness,” Schultz added.

“We are going to have to refine and transform and modernize many of the things we do to meet the needs of our customers in a very changing operating environment in which customer behavior is changing.”

The lib libs who are perfectly fine with cities turning into hellholes will say this is all cover for Starbucks’ attempts to stop unionizing at locations in places like Philadelphia. Meanwhile, in Seattle, workers at seven stores recently went on strike, a Starbucks Workers Union representative acknowledged, “in protest of safety conditions.”

Starbucks countered by closing the stores.

A Los Angeles labor organizer admits workers are organizing because “A lot of Starbucks stores do have high incidents.”

And these incidents have require the use of security guards.

Schultz and Starbucks, again, have countered by saying its not worth it. Close the stores.

For those keeping track at home, in a matter of 18 months, Starbucks went from praising Black Lives Matter and the chaos that came from that era, and continues, to closing stores as cities continue to be lawless.