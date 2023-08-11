Star HS Basketball Prospect Caleb White Dies After Collapsing During Workout

Videos by OutKick

A top high school basketball prospect from Alabama died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency. He was 17.

Pinson Valley High School senior Caleb White collapsed during a workout, according to AL.com. The coroner’s office said EMA personnel attempted life-saving procedures on White, but those attempts were unsuccessful. He was later pronounced dead at St. Vincent’s East Hospital.

“Caleb was an honor student, very respectful, high intellect, excellent role model, phenomenal basketball player, ranked 25th best point guard in his class in the nation and No. 2 in the state of Alabama,” White’s grandfather George Varnadoe Jr. posted on Facebook.

(Credit: Marvin Gentry / preps@al.com)

White was a standout basketball player for Pinson Valley. In his junior season, he was one of three finalists for Class 6A player of the year and was a first-team all-state selection. He averaged 20.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Indians in 2022-23.

White last played in the North-South All-Star basketball game in Montgomery last month.

Social Media Tributes Pour In For Caleb White

“Heartbroken,” Pinson, Ala., Mayor Joe Cochran wrote on Facebook. “No words can be gathered to provide comfort to a family and community experience the loss of young life.”

“I was honored to know Caleb personally and loved the spirit he carried. Life is fleeting. Enjoy every day as the treasure it is. I know Caleb did.”

And condolences continue to roll in on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Today our thoughts and prayers go up to this wonderful young man, his family, and his classmates. We are with you through this tragedy. LLCW🙏🕊️ pic.twitter.com/1xfpWX0Tzq — Pinson Valley Football (@Pinson_Football) August 11, 2023

Our hearts are with the family of Caleb White, @PinsonHoops, and the Pinson Community. Asking all @panthersofsshs to add them to your prayer list. pic.twitter.com/BwPolGDoOu — Chad Holderfield (@HolderfieldChad) August 11, 2023

💔 Awful news today. Praying for the the family of Caleb White, @coachbarber, @PinsonHoops, @AlabamaFusion. — Christian Schweers (@CoachSchweers) August 10, 2023

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Caleb White, his family, and the @PinsonValley community. Phenomenal player but more importantly a great person that’s gone to soon. — Mountain Brook Hoops (@mtnbrookhoops) August 10, 2023

Sending our thoughts and prayers out to the family of Caleb White, Coach Darrell Barber and his entire program, and the Pinson Valley High School community. 🙏❤️ — Hoover Lady Bucs (@HooverLadyBucs) August 10, 2023

Our heart hurts for the community of @PinsonValley ! We lift the @PinsonHoops team & @coachbarber & his staff up in prayers! A life lost to soon! pic.twitter.com/ktPJRLD3Tc — Sylacauga Boy’s Basketball (@SYL_BKB) August 11, 2023

Watch over me my brother🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/jJW7WChszN — Peyton Wiggins (@wiggins_peyton) August 11, 2023

Officials have not yet revealed a cause of death, but the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.