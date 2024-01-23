Stanley Cup Makes Rare Public Appearance In Toronto, Successfully Rides On Public Transportation Again Without Getting Mugged Or Hassled By Panhandlers

Videos by OutKick

The Stanley Cup made its second successful trip on public transportation in the last year without getting hassled or mugged.

However, let’s be careful because the Cup is currently playing with fire.

The Cup is in Toronto ahead of the All-Star Game which will be in town early next month. To get the citizens of Toronto excited — which is hard if they’re Maple Leafs fans — former Leaf Tomas Kaberle rode around the city’s public transit system.

The Stanley Cup surprised riders of the TTC this morning in celebration of @Rogers #NHLAllStar.



Fans will get to see the Stanley Cup at the 2024 @HyundaiCanada NHL Fan Fair from February 1-4 in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, south building.



(📸: X/keeperofthecup) pic.twitter.com/494ECREwtk — NHL (@NHL) January 22, 2024

Now, we all know Torontoans aren’t used to seeing the Stanley Cup. Unless, of course, it’s behind glass at the Hockey Hall of Fame. The team hasn’t hoisted Lord Stanley’s Cup since 1967. I’m sure a few of those players are still around, although I can’t imagine too many would sign on to cruise around on the Subway with the Cup.

That’s where Kaberle comes in. He spent plenty of time with the Leafs and is a Cup-winner… he just won that Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011.

So, given the rarity of seeing the Cup out in about in the city, you can understand why commuters were pretty excited.

Making The Stanley Cup Take Public Transportation Is Becoming Old Hat

However, this kind of thing isn’t new. The Stanley Cup and the NBA’s Larry O’Brien Trophy cruised around New York City last May.

Cool, yes, but I think we’re running out of things to do with the Stanley Cup. If we keep putting it on subway systems people will just expect it. At this point, if I hop on a subway, metro, or, hell, even London’s famed tube, I’ll be disappointed if there’s no Stanley Cup.

Also, let’s keep in mind that it’s just a matter of time before one of these stunts goes awry. You’re asking to be mugged if you have AirPods in or are wearing a watch. Imagine sitting on the subway with the Stanley Cup next to you.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle