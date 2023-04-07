Stanford University Drops Vaccine Mandate as Institutions Are Forced to Accept Reality

Videos by OutKick

Stanford University has become the latest institution to finally drop the nonsensical policy of vaccine mandates.

Well, at least in some parts of the school.

The school announced in a “health alert” that they would no longer require COVID vaccines for students and staff starting April 10, 2023.

BREAKING NEWS; @Stanford will end their COVID vaccine mandate on April 10th. @DrJBhattacharya pic.twitter.com/zQ5zKSJcop — No College Mandates (@NCM4Ever) April 6, 2023

While it’s great news that Stanford has finally accepted, after two years of evidence repeatedly proved, that vaccines and boosters are completely ineffective at preventing infection or transmission, it’s far too late to rescue their reputation.

Elite colleges overwhelmingly put their decision making in the hands of supposed “experts” like Anthony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky.

Those experts lied about what the vaccines could do, and made unfounded assertions about their effectiveness.

They then worked to ensure that natural immunity was ignored, despite it being potentially more effective.

As good, unquestioning servants of The Science™️, Stanford naturally discriminated against unvaccinated students and staff.

All based on disinformation from those they trusted.

PALO ALTO, CA – NOVEMBER 26: A general view of the campus of Stanford University including Hoover Tower on the night of an NCAA college football game between the Stanford Cardinal and the BYU Cougars on November 26, 2022 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

Stanford Worked to Silence Critics of Inaccurate Consensus

The school, unsurprisingly, has been a chief proponent of universal enforcement of inaccurate claims by those who share their ideology.

Like much of the progressive establishment, Stanford’s actions signal it believes that anything that comes from authority figured they trust is accurate, regardless of the evidence.

And so professors like Dr. Jay Bhattacharya were attacked for the crime of telling the truth about masks and other policy interventions championed by Fauci.

So it’s fitting that even as they tacitly admit their previous positions were wrong, they still won’t entirely give up on mandates.

That's the email I just got. pic.twitter.com/jDpmMwa8wM — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) April 6, 2023

As Dr. Bhattacharya shows, mandates will still be in effect for those who “work or rotate in Stanford health care facilities, in accordance with federal guidance.”

The fact that federal guidance continues to recommend vaccine mandates is yet another embarrassment for the US government, which continues to be a global outlier of inexcusable vaccine- related discrimination.

And it shows that even as pointless, ineffective policies die, those who promoted them will forever refuse to admit they were wrong.

It’s more important for them to maintain their inaccurate illusion of infallibility than it is to tell the truth.



Hopefully even this change is the start of more institutions across society permanently accepting reality.