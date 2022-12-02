Stanford Targeting Baltimore Ravens Assistant Greg Roman for Head Coach

Stanford University is on the hunt for a new head coach.

Well, not exactly.

Because it’s Stanford, they’re on the hunt for a new “Bradford M. Freeman Director of Football.”

Now, it’s been confirmed by the Baltimore Ravens that the school’s reached out to offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Source: Stanford has talked with Baltimore Ravens OC Greg Roman about its coaching vacancy. Roman was on Jim Harbaugh's Stanford staff in 2009-10.



Not known how many other candidates there are at this time. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 30, 2022

Former “Director of Football” David Shaw recently resigned in shocking fashion, after back to back disappointing 3-9 seasons.

After taking over for Jim Harbaugh in 2011, Shaw had an incredibly successful run on The Farm.

Stanford’s initial success under Shaw culminated in 2015 with a 12-2 season, Rose Bowl win and #3 final ranking in the AP poll.

But since then, consistency has been much harder to come by.

The Cardinal haven’t had a winning record in a full season since 2018, and always tenuous fan support has dwindled.

Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. (Getty Images)

Roman Could Bring Offense Back to Stanford

While there are any number of intriguing names that could fit in Palo Alto, Greg Roman certainly makes sense.

He has a Stanford connection, previously working there under Jim Harbaugh, even becoming a Broyles Award finalist.

In 2019, he was charged with revamping the Ravens offense to best utilize quarterback Lamar Jackson. The offense immediately improved, setting a single season team rushing record and finishing 14-2.

The Cardinal have struggled to put points on the board in recent years. That culminated in a futile 2022, where the team failed to score more than 28 points in a game against FBS opponents.

This past year finished on a five game losing streak, which included an embarrassing 42-7 loss to UCLA and a 52-14 shellacking by Washington State.

It’s unclear if Roman’s officially been offered the job, but he certainly would make sense for the Cardinal.