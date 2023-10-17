Stanford Professor Allegedly Made Jewish Students Stand in Corner While He Shouted At Them

Videos by OutKick

Stanford University suspended a professor for allegedly making Jewish students stand in a corner while he shouted at them that they were “colonizers.”

The co-presidents of Stanford’s Israeli Student Association told the San Francisco Chronicle the professor asked each student to say where their ancestors were from, to which he labeled each “a colonizer” or “colonized.”

“Oh, definitely a colonizer,” he responded to a student with an ancestor from Israel

The teacher, who the outlet did not identify, then downplayed the Holocaust and defended the Hamas terrorists as “freedom fighters.”

Per the professor’s logic, freedom fighters now behead babies.

He also blamed the “Zionists” for the war and argued that Hamas slaughtering more than 1,300 Israelis is a way of “resistance.”

There’s more.

According to Nourya Cohen, one of the Israeli association presidents, the professor asked the students how many Jews died in the Holocaust and when someone said 6 million, he responded, “Yes. Only 6 million.”

He wanted more Jews to die. He wants to see them exterminated. And hopes Hamas can help finish the fantasy.

Pro-Hamas Harvard students are now begging for money claiming their mental health is under attack.



These people are disgusting and scam artists.



Don't support terrorists if you don't want to face backlash. Very simple! https://t.co/8Xv0YRtE1q — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 17, 2023

The professor most certainly has drawn the Swastika sign on his arm with black marker in the past. And probably read George Soros’ op-ed supporting Hamas.

The man sounds mentally unstable, even for a college professor.

I plan to explore the evil brewing across college campuses in a column later this week. I am working on it now.

But in short, it’s better that Nazi-sympathizers like the Stanford teacher have exposed themselves. It’s better to know where he stands, how he views history, and how he judges his students so that the university can put an end to his authority.

Assuming the university does.

For now, Stanford released the following statement.

“Without prejudging the matter, this report is a cause for serious concern. Academic freedom does not permit the identity-based targeting of students,” Stanford officials wrote.

Nor does free speech.

“The instructor in this course is not currently teaching while the university works to ascertain the facts of the situation,” the university adds.

The college hopes the swift response can prevent a loss of donors. Elsewhere, several notable donors have pulled support from Harvard University after the college refused to condemn pro-Hamas demonstrations across campus.

Thus far, the Stanford lecturer is the only wannabe Nazi professor brought to attention. Though we expect there are more, especially in the Ivy League.