Stanford DEI Executive Who Accosted Judge No Longer With Law School

A DEI executive from Stanford University Law School who accosted a federal judge is no longer with the law school.

Tirien Steinbach interrupted conservative-leaning federal judge Kyle Duncan during a speech at the law school in March 2023. Steinbech claimed that Duncan’s ruling caused “harm,” presumably by contradicting what progressive activists demand.

The embarrassing response from students and Steinbech received widespread criticism for its obvious, blatant attack on free spech.

Now Aaron Sibarium reported Thursday that the school has announced Steinbach is no longer the Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Dean Jenny Martinez wrote about the “challenges” caused by Steinbach’s overreaction to opinions she didn’t like.

“I write to share that Tirien Steinbach has decided that she will be leaving her role as Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Stanford Law School to pursue another opportunity,” she wrote. “Associate Dean Steinbach and I both hope that SLS can move forward as a community from the divisions caused by the March 9 event. The event presented significant challenges for the administration, the students, and the entire law school community.”

Stanford Makes The Correct Call, Months Later

Stanford University’s been one of the most prominent battlefields in the debate over speech on college campuses.

One of their policies received attention earlier this year for its nonsensical list of “harmful” terms.

Then a few months later, a top DEI administrator interrupts a federal judge for the crime of expressing different opinions.

Most major universities have shown no interest in protecting free speech or views that dissent from current liberal consensus.

Stanford has generally been no exception.

Doctors who disagreed with COVID policies like Scott Atlas or Jay Bhattacharya experienced criticism, anger and organized pushback from their peers.

While the university and law school made the correct choice to part ways with this executive, it’s valid to wonder why it took so long.

There’s no excuse for shouting down speakers, especially a federal judge speaking at a law school. But progressive activists in education no longer respect free speech if it contradicts their beliefs.

Despite her disgraceful display, it’s a near certainty Steinbach will find another opportunity quickly. There are always rewards for upholding liberal systems. No matter how inexcusable.