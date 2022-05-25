Stampeders ‘Indefinitely’ Suspend WR Brendan Langley Following Viral Airline Fight

The Calgary Stampeders are “indefinitely” suspending wide receiver, Brendan Langley, after getting involved in a physical altercation with a United Airlines employee.

The brawl went viral as both men landed heavy dukes and the airline worker walked away with a bloody face.

Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel released the statement on Tuesday, announcing the player’s discipline.

“The Stampeders take matters such as these very seriously,” Hufnagel stated. “After learning details of the incident including the filing of a criminal charge, we are indefinitely suspending Brendan Langley.”

The CFL responded to the case on Monday night, stating that an investigation was underway to figure out why the two men came to blows.

Based on the tape, the employee appears to prod the football player, which eventually set off the Stampeder. The unnamed employee was fired by the airline.

According to OutKick’s Anthony Farris, “Langley was drafted by the Broncos in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent one season with the team and had a brief off-season stint with Seattle. He currently plays in the CFL for Calgary.”

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.