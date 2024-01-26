Flyers, Devils, Islanders, Rangers All Dropped Stadium Series Uniforms, So Let’s Rank Them

Videos by OutKick

The NHL Stadium Series games at MetLife Stadium are coming our way in just a few weeks and we’re going to be treated to a doubleheader weekend of Metropolitan Division matchups between the Flyers and Devils on February 17 followed by the Rangers and Islanders on February 18.

Considering the logjam of teams in that division, these games will carry some serious playoff implications.

Of course, one of the most fun parts of an event like this is the specialty jerseys that teams will wear for the occasion, all of which were unveiled on Friday.

So, let’s take a look at them and see who will take to the ice at the House That Aaron Rodgers Four Snaps In with the best one-off duds.

No. 4: New York Islanders

I’m a big fan of uniforms that do the color-block thing with the team’s name or city written across the front. Think the Predators’ 2020 Winter Classic jerseys or the Reverse Retro sweaters the Red Wings and Blackhawks wore last season.

So, with that in mind, I should be a big fan of the Islanders‘ Stadium Series sweaters… but I just… I just don’t care for them.

I dig that the stripe goes the whole way around the jersey, but it just underwhelmed me. It looks like the Isles said, “We want Edmonton’s third jersey but we’re short on time so just put a big stripe on it.

It’s far from the worst jersey in the world, but considering some of the other ones we’ll see that weekend, it’s the weakest.

Which, truthfully, means Adidas did a pretty good job with their final outdoor game sweaters.

No. 3: Philadelphia Flyers

Now, it pains me to say it, but I feel like the Philadelphia Flyers missed the mark with these, and that’s disappointing because I think they nailed it with their new home and away uniforms.

They were, however, the only team that showed us what the full uniform will look like, which is certainly much appreciated.

I’m giving these the nod over the Islanders jerseys because it feels like they tried to do something new. Flip through those pictures and notice how they turned the Flyers’ signature contrasting nameplate into a sleeve stripe. It’s an interesting look for sure, but still not the most interesting sweater that the Flyers have ever worn outside.

I do wish that they had leaned into the white a little more. Maybe some white buckets, pants, and gloves.

That might’ve helped them jump up a spot over the…

No. 2: New York Rangers

This is the second new jersey for the Rangers after their very cool third jersey that was released a couple of months ago. That one is very, very cool. And while I prefer it to these Stadium Series getups, these will look pretty cool under stadium lights.

I think the Rangers nailed a look that somehow manages to be bold, but also looks right at home alongside the team’s more traditional sweaters.

That sleeve striping is the right level of weird for the Stadium Series. I also really dig the new “NYR” crest, although it’s massive.

We’ll have to see what they look like with the proper accouterments, but I like where this is headed.

No. 1 (Stadium Series Jersey Champs): New Jersey Devils

The Devils’ Stadium Series jersey is what their third jersey should’ve always been.

These things are sharp-looking.

Devils organization, listen to me: ditch those black “Jersey” jerseys, and adopt these as the full-time third jersey.

The simplified black crest on that blood-red jersey is the right amount of evil for a team called the Devils. I’m thinking black pants, gloves, and buckets, but maybe they’ll surprise us and go red. Either way, I think the Devils were the big winners in this crop of sweaters.

…

Agree? Disagree? Let me know what you think of these Stadium Series sweaters on Twitter — @Matt_Reigle — or send an email to matthew.reigle@outkick.com.