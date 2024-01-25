Stacy Keibler Attempted The Cold Tub Multiple Times Before Concluding That It’s Not For Her

Videos by OutKick

Add Stacy Keibler’s name to the list of people who aren’t fans of hitting the cold tub. The 2023 inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame made several attempts to conquer the tub before coming to the realization that it just wasn’t going to happen.

The 44-year-old, who spent last summer falling in love with the game of golf, joins the likes of fellow Hall of Famer and WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hornets forward Gordon Hayward’s wife Robyn. Both of them found out the hard way that the cold tub wasn’t for them.

As both Austin and Hayward did, Keibler documented her five attempts for social media. She concluded in the caption, “Guys. I just can’t do it.”

The video starts with Keibler already sitting in the tub doing battle with the cold water. She manages to get out “it’s so cold” before giving up on her first attempt and standing up out of the water.

Her battle with the cold tub was far from over at this point. A second and a third attempt yielded very little in the way of results and she declared, “I can sit in the sauna for like hours. I can not do cold.”

Stacy Keibler Does Not Consider The Cold To Be Her Friend

Not with that attitude she can’t. The cold tub, as I understand it, is very much a mind of matter kind of a battle. Those who are able to defeat the tub must first defeat themselves.

Unfortunately for Stacy Keibler, she lost that battle. Her mind, and therefore the tub, were too strong. By the fifth attempt she was out of the tub with frozen legs.

Look, I don’t blame Stacy at all for failing to conquer this challenge. Some of us aren’t built for the cold like that.

I’ve never attempted the cold tub, but I can already tell you that it’s not for me. I don’t last more than a few seconds the handful of times I’ve tried to give myself a dopamine rush with a cold shower.

So I can only imagine the misery of a cold tub plunge. That said, she was throwing out some wild sauna claims that I think she now needs to prove.