St. Louis Man At Large After Shooting KFC Worker Due To Corn Shortage

A St. Louis gunman is at large after opening fire at a local KFC due to a corn shortage.

According to police, a man at a KFC drive-thru Monday evening was so angry when he was told the restaurant was out of corn that he drove up to the window with a handgun and allegedly shot a 25-year-old employee.

As of Tuesday, the employee, who was shot in the stomach, was at a nearby hospital in stable condition while the enraged customer was still at large.

A local St. Louis news station describes the angry shooter as a male in his 40s or 50s, while the worker shot has been identified as 25-year-old Deon Thomas, who has been with the local chain for six years.

Thomas’ co-workers told police when he went outside to further explain the corn-shortage, the psycho customer walked up, shot him once in his side and then scrambled back to his car and drove off.

KFC employee shot over corn shortage

Look, this is sort of what you sign up for when you punch in at KFC, right? Frankly, that goes for any fast food restaurant.

Great food, but shady clientele. I don’t think I’m breaking news to anyone here.

Thomas, according to his brother, apparently loves his job, too. He loves the grind so much so that he started out as a cook and is now an assistant manager, and has no plans of leaving any time soon.

“He loves it,” brother Norman Thomas told a local news station. “That’s why he worked his way up. He didn’t want to go anywhere else. He wanted to work there.”

Don’t know if Deon still feels that way today – he’s recovering nicely, according to Norm – but we’ll see. Hopefully the cops catch the guy and, more importantly, hopefully this KFC gets some corn.

The sooner, the better.

PS: KFC’s coleslaw is BY FAR the best side. Not up for debate. The corn is nothing to write home about it, much less shoot someone over. Mashed potatoes ain’t bad, either.