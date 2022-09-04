St. Louis Cardinals Legend Albert Pujols Knocks 695th Career HR

Now one step closer to 700 career home runs, St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols knocked his 695th career score on Sunday, facing the Chicago Cubs.

The 42-year-old appeared in the bottom of the eighth inning and went yard: hitting deep left and making crowds at Busch Stadium go wild as Pujols drew five home runs to the coveted 700 mark. The score also put St. Louis up 1-0 before the Cards went on to win, 2-0.

It was also Pujols’ 199th home run against a left-handed pitcher. According to ESPN Stats and Info, only four sluggers in MLB history have reached 200 home runs against lefties.

Cardinals teammate Nolan Arenado shared his wish to watch Pujols return another season in St. Louis rather than stick to his farewell tour this season.

“I think he should come back next year,” Arenado said. “He has shown he’s still one of the best hitters in the game.”

“Even if he does get to 700, I would like to have him back here next year. That’s how much he means to our team. But just think of the crowds we’ll have for the first week of the season.

“Every time he comes to the plate, the fans want him to hit a home run … and then he does.

