St Louis Blues Fans Made Their Own Player Cry By Booing Him

Videos by OutKick

It was a rough Thursday for St. Louis Blues right winger Jordan Kyrou who was brought to tears during a post-game interview after fans consistently booed him, seemingly for criticizing his former coach.

Earlier in the day, the 25-year-old Kyrou was asked about the unexpected firing of Blues head coach Craig Berube, who is beloved by fans for helping to bring the franchise its only Stanley Cup in 2019.

Kyrou on relationship with Berube: "I've got no comment. He's not my coach anymore." #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) December 14, 2023

KYROU FACING HEAT FOR NOT PRAISING FORMER COACH

Now I’m not sure if Kyrou had a rough morning and was just angry in general, or perhaps he and Berube had some personal issues, but I do know that the fans did not appreciate him telling a reporter that he “has no comment. He’s not my coach anymore.” I mean that is pretty cold – especially since he’s the coach that helped Kyrou get eight-year, $65 million contract extension.

But hey – surely the St. Louis faithful would let Kyrou’s emotions slide, right? After all he’s had two consecutive years of 70+ points.

Think again.

Last night, anytime Kyrou touched the puck the Blues’ faithful let the boos rain down on him so much that I was expecting Gregg Popovich to show up and start yelling.

It can be faintly heard on the Bally Sports broadcast here. It's not overwhelming in person by any extent, either, but still odd to hear boos directed at one player on the home team. pic.twitter.com/MwTGtup5XQ — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) December 15, 2023

IS IT OKAY TO BOO YOUR OWN PLAYERS?

For Kyrou, who was already going through a slump, the last thing he needed was to have his own city turn against him. At one point he completely whiffed on a pass during a power play that led to the puck trailing out of the zone.

After the game, an emotional Kyrou began crying when pressed by reporters about the fan’s reactions.

Jordan Kyrou fights back tears as he talks about being booed by the St. Louis fans tonight 😢 pic.twitter.com/wzAy3aYBPA — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 15, 2023

Listen, I’m not one to say that fans can’t boo their own players. Hell, I’ve destroyed Popovich for having that take. But it’s not like they were booing Kyrou because he isn’t a good player or he did something really messed up. He didn’t pay homage to a coach that fans revered. Personally, I think it’s a little weak of Blues fans to rip Kyrou for that and now you may have made the kid a headcase.

For now it’s up to Kyrou to see if he can find that inner strength and turn things around and using this mistake for the better, or if he’s going to let the boos and the naysayers get the best of him.