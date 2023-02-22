Squeezing In Last Minute Honda Classic 2023 Value Bets On Byeong-Hun An, Ben Griffin

Videos by OutKick

It took me a little digging but I’ve added a few wagers to my Honda Classic 2023 action. The Honda Classic tees off Thursday, Feb. 24th at the PGA National Champion course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The Honda Classic has one of the weakest fields on tour this season because it’s sandwiched between four “elevated events,” each with $20 million prize pools.

But, these weaker field field events is where I find profit. Three of my outright winning bets this season on the PGA Tour are in weaker fields such as the 2023 Sony Open and 2022 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

Without further ado, let’s look at the bets I added to my already length Honda Classic 2023 bet slip …

Byeong-Hun An vs. Padraig Harrington

Harrington has missed five straight cuts at the Honda Classic and he is 128th in my Honda Classic power rankings. Harrington is a golf legend but over the hill at 51 years old.

He has only played in five events since last year’s Honda Classic. Harrington won the 2005 and 2015 Honda Classics but doesn’t have true “win equity” this year.

An is 27th in my power rankings with the best SG at PGA National in the entire field, and 10th in SG in windy weather conditions.

Byeong-Hun An plays his shot from the 4th tee during the 1st round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Champion course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

At the end of the day, I’m betting a golfer with a bunch of upside (An) against a golfer who regularly plays on the PGA Tour Champions circuit.

Truth be told, you need to search the internet to find this bet. It’s not offered by OutKick’s partner, DraftKings Sportsbook. But if you ask Google, they’ll tell you how to find this head-to-head.

Honda Classic Bet #1: Byeong-Hun An (1 unit: -130) > Padraig Harrington

Tournament Trio: Ben Griffin, Cameron Davis, S.H. Kim

I took Griffin over Davis in a vig-less head-to-head matchup vs. fellow OutKick sports betting analyst Dan Zaksheske on this week’s Hot Links golf betting show handicapping this week’s Honda Classic.

However, I want a little more action on a similar market. Griffin is 12th in my Honda Classic power rankings, Davis is 22nd and Kim is 35th. Both Griffin and Kim are rookies this season but Griffin has played better.

Ben Griffin plays a shot on the 14th hole at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Kim is 25th in this field for total SG over the last 24 rounds, Griffin is 6th and Davis is 60th. Griffin has three T16s or better in 11 PGA Tour events this season and just two missed cuts.

Davis was -5.1 in total SG at last week’s Genesis, -9.6 at the Farmers Insurance Open, and the American Express, and missed in all three events.

There are 12 Par 4s at PGA National, Griffin is 2nd in SG: Par 4, Kim is 4th and Davis is 49th. Griffin is 11th in Bogey Avoidance, ahead of both Kim and Davis.

Honda Classic Bet #2: Ben Griffin (0.5 unit: +175) > Cameron Davis & S.H. Kim in Tournament Trios at DraftKings Sportsbook

Full Honda Classic 2023 Bet Slip

Jhonattan Vegas: Win, Top-5, Top-10 & Top-20 (2u)

Billy Horschel: Win, Top-5, Top-10 & Top-20 (1.75u)

Hayden Buckley: Win, Top-5, Top-10 & Top-20 (1.25u)

Taylor Pendrith: Win, Top-5, Top-10 & Top-20 (1.5u)

Byeong-Hun An > Padraig Harrington (1u: -130)

Ben Griffin > Cameron Davis & S.H. Kim (0.5u: +175)

Check out the Hot Links golf gambling show hosted by Geoff Clark on the OutKick Bets podcast feed. New episodes drop Tuesdays for all full-field PGA Tour events in the 2022-23 season.

