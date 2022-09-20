‘Sprinkle’ On Aaron Judge To Win AL Triple Crown Odds

New York Yankees slugger, Aaron Judge, is having a historic season. Judge has a .316 batting average (BA) with 59 home runs (HR) and 127 RBI as of Monday, Sept. 20. He’s on track to beat the Yankees’ single-season HR record of 61, held by Roger Maris.

The AL MVP is virtually a lock for Judge at DraftKings Sportsbook with a 99.01% implied win probability. But, DraftKings Sportsbook is now offering a betting market for Judge to win the 2022 AL Triple Crown. Aaron Judge follows through on his 4th-inning home run at Yankee Stadium. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Judge is trying to become the first Triple Crown winner since Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera in 2012 and the third Yankee ever (Lou Gehrig in 1934 and Mickey Mantle in 1956).

His 59 HRs are 27 ahead of the next closest AL batter, Houston Astros DH Yordan Alvarez. Judge has a 14 RBI edge over Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez for the AL lead as well.

Essentially, the AL HR and RBI races are over. Judge is tied with Boston Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts for the second-best BA in the AL, both slightly behind Minnesota Twins 2B Luis Arraez’s .317 BA.

Judge Is Blasting Off Post-All-Star Game

Judge celebrates with his teammates in the dugout at Yankee Stadium. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

In the second half of the season, Judge leads MLB in BA (.374), HRs (26) and RBI (57). The gaps between Judge and the second-best batter in these categories are insane.

Judge is 10 percentage points ahead of the next-closest major league hitter in BA. He also has 11 more HRs and 15 more RBI than the next-highest since the All-Star Game.

Also, the current AL BA leader — Minnesota Twins 2B Luis Arraez — looked like a lock to win the batting title mid-season while hitting .338 BA. But, Arraez is hitting just .274 BA post-All-Star break.

Lastly, 10 of the Yankees’ remaining 16 games are against pitching staffs with an opponent’s BA worse than the MLB average, per Baseball-Reference and TankAThon.com.

As ridiculous as it sounds. there’s value in AARON JUDGE TO WIN THE AL TRIPLE CROWN (+100) at DraftKings Sportsbook. Maybe sprinkle a half-unit on the “YES” for a little fall baseball betting sweat.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET

